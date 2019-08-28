Action plan moots steps to assist women at workplaces

Providing incentives for employees who promote inclusive policies and engaging with the industry to open up opportunities for women are among the recommendations included in the Gender Action Plan drafted at a workshop on gender equity in workplaces here on Tuesday.

The deliberations advocated measures to assist women to get acquainted with advancements in their work domains while returning after career breaks. Dedicated infrastructure for creches, feeding rooms and sick rooms should be put up in workplaces. They must also incorporate adequate after-school care facilities for children.

The action plan, to be submitted to the government as well as corporate firms, moots quick and effective resolution of sexual harassment complaints through various initiatives, including establishment of helplines. Sensitisation and orientation programmes must be organised to create awareness against various forms of harassment. Recruitments should be conducted in a fair manner and ideally on the basis of attitude, aptitude and aspirations.

The workshop demanded early introduction of sex education in the school academic curriculum. Gender Park chief executive officer Suneesh P.T.M., Additional Skill Acquisition Programme head (training) Anil Kumar T.V. and Ashok Varma of PricewaterhouseCoopers presented the recommendations.