Action plan in place to keep Kollam civil station clean

Suggestions for carrying out waste disposal in a scientific manner were presented at a meeting in the collectorate

Published - November 09, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district Suchitwa Mission has come up with a detailed action plan to upgrade all offices at the Kollam civil station, including the court, to ‘clean complex’ standards. The aim is to declare all government offices as green offices on January 26, 2025, as part of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign. The action plan was presented at a meeting convened at the Kollam collectorate on Saturday. Principal District and Sessions judge G. Gopakumar inaugurated the meeting and District Collector N. Devidas presided over the function.

Since more than 1,200 government employees, 1,500 court employees and 5,000 members of the public visit the civil station complex daily, suggestions for carrying out waste disposal in a scientific manner were presented at the meeting. The proposals are to set up waste bins to collect organic and inorganic waste generated at each office, assign sanitation workers to collect and scientifically dispose of collected waste, transfer organic waste to Thumboormuzhi aerobic compost units and inorganic waste to Material Collection Facility (MCF), and collect ₹50 a month from all employees/lawyers to pay the monthly wages of the workers. A final decision will be taken after more discussions.

Other guidelines issued in the meeting, including keeping the office dust-free, avoiding use of disposable items, minimising the amount of waste, beautifying the office with eco-friendly decorative items and switching to green gifts. LSGD Joint Director Binun Wahid gave a presentation on ‘Malinya Muktham Navakeralam Campaign — Green Office’.

ADM G. Nirmal Kumar, Sub-collector Nishant Sinhara, and Corporation secretary D. Saju were present.

