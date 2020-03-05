Action plan for tackling heat

Thrissur

05 March 2020 22:48 IST

Collector asks District Disaster Management Authority to prepare project

The District Disaster Management Authority has been asked to prepare a project to tackle calamities such as sunstroke, sunburn, fire accidents, and forest fire.

District Collector S. Shanavas on Thursday asked the authority to prepare a project with coordination with various departments.

Regulate work hours

School assemblies where there is possibility of sunstrokes should be avoided or cut short.

Head teachers should take precautions to avoid circumstances for sunstroke/sun exhaustion.

Awareness should be given for teachers and other school staff on first aid in case of sunstrokes.

Work hours should regulated as part of avoiding heat casualties. Break should be given between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Labour officers should visit work stations and ensure that preventive measures against heat incidents have been initiated, the District Collector said. Availability of medicines and services of doctors should be ensured at health institutions under local self- governments. It should be ensured that there is no power failure at hospitals, he added.

Vehicles that distribute drinking water should be strictly monitored. The officials concerned should examine the sources of drinking water and ensure quality. GPS data of the vehicles should be strictly monitored. Preventive steps should be taken to avoid shortage of drinking water. Projects to make available drinking water in public places should be formed with the support of local bodies.