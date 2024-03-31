Action plan for pre-monsoon cleaning launched in Kozhikode

March 31, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Local Self-Government department has launched a district-level action plan for pre-monsoon cleaning in all local bodies in Kozhikode district. A meeting of the committee headed by T.J. Arun, Joint Director of the department, on Saturday decided to ensure the services of the Haritha Karma Sena in all households and to collect user fee from all.

Public places that are waste dumping hotspots and polluted waterbodies are to be cleaned up immediately. The local bodies are in charge of ensuring free flow of water in all waterbodies and the secretaries of the local bodies should review the progress on alternate days. The ward-level sanitation committees are to be activated to map the usual disease hotspots. There will be a squad for every 50 houses for civic activities for which Kudumbashree, Asha workers, Haritha Karma Sena, residents’ associations, NGOs, and youth organisations will be enlisted.

Additional District Medical Officer Mohandas, Suchitwa Mission District Coordinator Gouthaman M., Local Self-Government department Assistant Director Pooja Lal, officials from various departments, secretaries of local bodies and health inspectors took part in the meeting.