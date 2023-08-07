Action plan for handloom sector on the anvil: Rajeeve

August 07, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that an action plan will be implemented for the comprehensive development of the handloom sector.

An expert committee that has been tasked with studying the handloom sector is expected to submit its report soon. Extensive deliberations will later be held on the recommendations prior to formulating the action plan, he added.

The Minister was speaking while inaugurating the National Handloom Day observance organised by the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles here on Monday.

Emphasising the need to imbibe new trends and design that are indispensable for the growth of the sector, Mr. Rajeeve said a design conclave will be organised in Kochi to introduce innovative ideas in the traditional sectors, including handloom and coir.

He said the government’s decision to distribute handloom uniforms to school students provided impetus to the sector. Workers in the sector have received wages to the tune of ₹293 crore since the landmark decision was taken. While the government owed four months’ dues to the workers, payment for one month will be disbursed next week and the rest will be paid before Onam.

Mr. Rajeeve also formally launched a rebate sale of handwoven clothes as part of the Onam celebrations. Actor Priyanka received the first sale. Industries department secretary Anil Kumar and the Director of Handloom and Textiles K.S. Anil Kumar were among those present.