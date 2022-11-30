Action plan for development of Dr. John Matthai Centre: VC 

November 30, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thrissur

A special Syndicate meeting of Calicut University held in Thrissur on Wednesday chalked out a plan to develop Dr. John Matthai Centre, a satellite centre of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detailing the decisions of a Syndicate meeting, Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M. Jayaraj said the Dr. John Matthai Centre would be made a residential campus.

“A task force with experts as members will be formed to implement the development projects. The State government has already earmarked ₹10 crore for the centre. An academic complex will be set up at a cost of ₹7 crore. The building in which the centre functions, the ancestral house of Dr. John Matthai, will be developed as a heritage museum for ₹3 crore. The contributions of the first generation economists will be showcased there,” Dr. Jayaraj said.

The auditorium at the centre would be renovated. A bus would be bought for students. One more floor would be added to the existing women’s hostel. A new building would be built for the boys’ hostel. A guest house with facilities for foreign students, safety cameras, modern studio, canteen and toilets were the other plans.

The activities of the Calicut University Little Theatre (CULT) would be rejuvenated.

He, however, refused to comment on the tussle between Governor and government over Vice-Chancellor appointments.