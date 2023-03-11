Action plan to provide anganwadis with own buildings in the works

March 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

A special action plan to provide anganwadi centres with their own buildings will be implemented in the district using Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) material funds. A decision in this regard was taken at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting chaired by N.K. Premachandran, MP, recently.

The project will be implemented as a joint venture by local self-government institutions (LSGIs) and the Centre using ₹10 lakh from MGNREGS ICDS funds. It was also decided to formulate a policy document for the utilisation of material fund and convene district-level meetings of the block panchayat president, secretary, grama panchayat president, secretary, implementing officers and district panchayat member representing the area.

While the Swachh Bharat Mission will provide necessary funds to address issues related to waste disposal in tsunami colonies, the local bodies concerned have been asked to prepare and submit detailed project reports for the same.

It was also decided in the meeting to request the Central and State governments to extend the tenure of the Nedumpana-Thrikkovilvattom cluster projects under the Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission. Steps will be taken to provide land to landless beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna and and ensure the disbursement of instalments without delay.

The National Health Mission will take up the construction of the Aryankavu and Kummil Primary Health Centres.

The meeting observed that while the Kollam city Police are working efficiently to investigate POSCO cases, submitting chargesheets and ensuring punishment, the Rural police need to pay special attention to expedite investigation and increase the conviction rate.