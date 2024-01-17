Action panel constituted for mass awareness drive on rail passengers’ safety

January 17, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A joint action committee comprising local residents and officers from various uniformed services has been formed in the district to improve safety of train passengers through public awareness programmes and to keep an eye on the entry of pedestrians to accident-prone stretches of the railway tracks between Kuttippuram and Mahe stations. The committee will function under the Janamaithri community policing initiative.

Though residents’ committees had been operational, the lack of active public participation affected its functioning. Many of such committees became inactive following the reassignment of senior police officers who were responsible for coordinating field-level activities.

The new committee would have the support of Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, trauma care, socio-cultural organisations, residents’ forums, drivers’ unions and health workers. The functionaries of the Confederation of All India Rail Users Association would play a key role in the effective ground-level functioning of the new committee.

“In support of the new action committee, a 21-member working committee has also been formed to review the field-level awareness activities and to act as a bridge between the authorities and the public,” said a police officer. They would also look into timely submission of proposals to the Railway authorities for addressing the issues related to passengers’ safety, he added.

The police came up with a new action plan after observing a rise in number of unnatural deaths and attempts to place hazardous objects on railway tracks, drug abuse, and misbehaviour with travelling ticket examiners.

Apart from field-level awareness, measures are now under way to block all unsafe passages to the accident-prone railway tracks. Though some of the local residents’ committees have registered strong protest against the blocking of such old passages, the plan of the Railways is to proceed with stringent action on account of public safety.

