Action on Jishnu’s mother flayed

The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have described the police action on Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija in Thiruvananthapuram as a black deed that shamed the entire State. “It’s a shame on Kerala. It is one of the most inhuman acts that cannot be

justified under any circumstances,” said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy here on Wednesday.

Mr. Chandy told the media that the police controlled by a democratic government should have shown a human

face. “Humanitarian face is more important than technical correctness,” the Congress leader said while referring to the police argument that no protest would be allowed in front of the police headquarters.

UDF candidate in Malappuram P.K. Kunhalikutty said that the police action proved that fascism had the same face both at the Centre and in the State. “

Double standards

He said the BJP was cutting a sorry figure by trying to raise a banner of protest in the Jishnu case while turning a blind eye on the tears shed by the mothers of Rohit Vemula and Najeeb Ahamed.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that the police showed their cruellest face to a woman seeking justice for her son.

Mr. Chandy and IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed led a protest march in the evening.

Cop, workers injured

Another protest march taken out by KSU activists ended in violence in front of the Police Superintendent’s Office here when police resorted to cane charging. Several KSU workers, including former MLA P.C.

Vishnunath, were injured. A policeman sustained

minor injuries as the protesters pelted stones at the force.

‘Condemnable’

Staff Reporter writes from Thrissur

KSU activists took out a march in the city on Wednesday in protest against the police action and arrest of Jishnu Pranoy’s parents and relatives.

“The police brutality against a hapless mother, who was leading a democratic protest to solve the mystery behind the death of her son, is condemnable,” said KSU district president Midhun Mohan. The government was trying to protect the management mafia. The violence of the Pinarayi government against the poor parents of Jishnu cannot be tolerated, the protesters said.

State vice president Nikhil Damodharan, and other leaders led the protest.