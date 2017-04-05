Action on Jishnu’s kin: CM orders probe

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered an inquiry into the alleged police ill-treatment and strong-armed removal of Jishnu’s parents when they arrived to stage a sit-in in front of the Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister told reporters that he has tasked Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham to conduct a detailed inquiry to find out whether there has been any highhandedness as widely alleged.

Meanwhile, the police denied that they behaved thuggishly with the aggrieved family. The police said Jishnu’s mother Mahija’s medical examination has revealed ‘no external injuries.’

Police officers had met Jishnu’s mother and her relatives on their arrival in the capital. The officials had also told her that a sit-in in front of the headquarters could not be allowed because it was a legally notified high-security zone. They conveyed State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera’s willingness to hear them in detail.

The police assumed they had an understanding with Jishnu’s relatives that there would be no protest outside the PHQ and his parents would call on by the SPC as scheduled. Officials said three persons not related to Jishnu joined Ms. Mahija’s group and scuttled the accord and created a fracas.

The police identified them as K. M. Shajahan, former private secretary of V. S. Achuthanandan, SUCI leader Shajir Khan and self-styled spiritualist Swami Himawal Bhadranananda. They were arrested for creating public nuisance and let off on bail.

Mr. Behera said he had met Ms. Mahija at the hospital and assured her all assistance. The police would complete the investigation to her full satisfaction. The police have taken Jishnu’s death seriously. The evidence gathered so far is all circumstantial. The absconding suspects would be declared as proclaimed offenders. A veteran lawyer has been appointed as prosecutor. The police had approached the case with an open mind, he said.