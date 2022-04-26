Kerala minister calls for action to stop illegal drug and liquor centres operating in villages

The minister expressed the need to create awareness against the use of intoxicants and deter those using them.

The existence of illegal drug and liquor centres operating in villages is a fact, but people don't come forward to report them to the police or excise department, said Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan.

He was inaugurating the district-level campaign 'Drug is not life, Life is drug' ( Lehariala Jeevitham, Jeevithamaanu Lehari ), jointly organized by the district administration, district panchayat, excise, and police department, here on Monday.

The Minister said that such an approach from individuals must not exist any longer and all initiatives activities should begin at the ward level.

“Excise and police seize only a small percentage of the intoxicants illegally supplied in the district. Local bodies, locals, officials, and voluntary organizations should work together against such illegal centres and growing drug abuse,” he said.

Although alcohol consumption has decreased in the last five years, the use of other intoxicants and drugs has increased. People should be able to question the pervasive marketing of intoxicating products. At the same time, intervention should not lead to conflict, the Minister said.

He expressed the need to create awareness against the use of intoxicants and deter those using them. Those addicted should be transferred to a de-addiction center, he added.

Extensive anti-drug activities will be organized in the district for the next two months. In addition, the meeting directed the local authorities to appoint drug observers in all wards of the district by May 15. It was decided that a ward-level monitoring force should be formed and a committee should be set up to monitor celebrations such as weddings.

District Panchayat President P.P. Divya presided over the meeting which was held at the District Panchayat Auditorium. Mayor T.O. Mohanan, MLA Ramachandran Kadannapally MLA, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, Senior police officers, public representatives, and other officials were present.