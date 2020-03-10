Action likely against woman doctor

A woman doctor of a private clinic at Thalikulam in the district, who allegedly spread misleading information about preventive measures taken by the Health department, may face disciplinary action.

“The Health department in the district has been taking utmost precautions against COVID-19. The allegation of the doctor and the remarks of some media will affect the morale of the health officials. In all 68 persons with even mild symptoms have been admitted to hospitals in the district,” Collector S. Shanavas said. Such statements by a doctor on media would create panic and suspicion in the people, he said.

‘Expelled from job’

Shinu Shyamalan of a private clinic at Thalikulam had alleged that the management dismissed her for reporting to the Health department about a patient, who came with suspected COVID-19 symptoms to the clinic. The patient reached from Qatar two months ago. She alleged that the patient with fever refused to report to the Health department and left for Qatar after two days. She also alleged that the patient managed to go to Qatar as the Health department failed to trace the patient.

“The person mentioned by the doctor has reached Thrissur from Qatar on January 31. He had completed 38 days, 10 days more than the 28 days of incubation period. As a doctor she should have been careful against spreading scare in people,” the Collector said. The District Medical Officer has given a report to the Collector on the issue. The hospital management has denied the allegation.