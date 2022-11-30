Action likely against students who performed stunts on Markaz campus

November 30, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

Suspension of driving licences on cards of students who reportedly drove cars in a dangerous way on campus 

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is likely to suspend the driving licences of a few football-crazy students who reportedly drove cars in a dangerous way on the Markaz campus at Karanthoor near here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the incident happened around 2.30 p.m. The students arrived at the ground in four cars and drove them around. Some were seen standing on both sides and above the vehicles. They were also carrying flags of various nations, apparently in a bid to show their affection for the teams. MVD officials identified the owners of two cars on the basis of CCTV footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US