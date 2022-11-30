  1. EPaper
Action likely against students who performed stunts on Markaz campus

Suspension of driving licences on cards of students who reportedly drove cars in a dangerous way on campus 

November 30, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is likely to suspend the driving licences of a few football-crazy students who reportedly drove cars in a dangerous way on the Markaz campus at Karanthoor near here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident happened around 2.30 p.m. The students arrived at the ground in four cars and drove them around. Some were seen standing on both sides and above the vehicles. They were also carrying flags of various nations, apparently in a bid to show their affection for the teams. MVD officials identified the owners of two cars on the basis of CCTV footage.

