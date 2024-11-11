Action initiated against units lacking sewage treatment facilities, Environment dept. tells NGT

Notices were served on nearly 165 apartment complexes and commercial units along the Vembanad lake in Ernakulam over the past one year for gaps in the processing of untreated wastewater.

Inspections by enforcement agencies found violations in 45 units that included peeling sheds, seafood industries, and vehicle service stations in the district, according to a report on the action taken against pollution of Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes filed by the Environment department before the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) served notices on apartment complexes and commercial units after inspections found that there were serious shortcomings in the treatment of wastewater. The sewage treatment plants at the erring units were not functioning as per environmental norms. It was ensured that septic tanks were provided for sewage in old apartments, it said.

The board had conducted inspections in hotels and restaurants to check whether adequate sewage treatment facilities had been installed by their owners. Local bodies concerned were instructed not to renew their licences without the board’s consent.

Surprise checks were held at vehicle service stations. Notices were served on eight stations found dumping untreated wastewater into nearby public drains. The PCB had also issued notices against unscientific management of hazardous waste.