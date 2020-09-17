Action forum for Karipur crash victims

MALAPPURAM

17 September 2020 22:46 IST

A helpdesk opened by the Malabar Development Forum (MDF) in the wake of the August 7 flight crash at Karipur was expanded and converted into an action council to ensure compensation for the dead and the injured.

The Karipur Flight Tragedy Action Forum will now focus on speeding up the compensation for the victims of the flight crash. The Action Forum was formed by including the people’s representatives.

U.A. Nazeer, advisory board chairman and one of the NRI patrons, inaugurated an online meeting of the forum. He said about 150 people attended the meeting. S.A. Aboobacker, MDF president, presided over the meeting.

