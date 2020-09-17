Kerala

Action forum for Karipur crash victims

A helpdesk opened by the Malabar Development Forum (MDF) in the wake of the August 7 flight crash at Karipur was expanded and converted into an action council to ensure compensation for the dead and the injured.

The Karipur Flight Tragedy Action Forum will now focus on speeding up the compensation for the victims of the flight crash. The Action Forum was formed by including the people’s representatives.

U.A. Nazeer, advisory board chairman and one of the NRI patrons, inaugurated an online meeting of the forum. He said about 150 people attended the meeting. S.A. Aboobacker, MDF president, presided over the meeting.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 10:47:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/action-forum-for-karipur-crash-victims/article32633690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story