Action council wants govt to take reservoir project on Vamanapuram river forward

February 10, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should take urgent steps to construct a drinking water reservoir across the Vamanapuram river to ensure potable water for people round the year in light of the alarming drop in the water level at the river, Attingal G. Sugunan, chairman of the joint action council for the project, has said.

The people from the Chirayinkeezhu and Varkala taluks and parts of Nedumangad and Kazhakuttam are dependent on the weirs constructed across the river to meet their drinking water needs.

“Though the work on increasing the height of the Poovan Para weir is progressing, a permanent drinking water reservoir across the river is essential to address the issue. The drinking water reservoir requires only one-fourth of the cost required for the construction of a normal dam. Though the State had begun steps to construct a reservoir across the river three years ago, the project could not be taken forward due to the protests of the people in the area identified for the reservoir,” Mr. Sugunan said.

