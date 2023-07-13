Action council to resume stir against SilverLine

July 13, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The popular protest against the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project linking Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod is poised to gain momentum again with the action council against the project seeing red in the fresh project proposal prepared by former railway engineer E. Sreedharan and submitted to the government earlier this week.

The action council on Thursday announced that it would step up the agitation against the project. It would observe August 9 as Quit K-Rail Day and August 15 as Freedom from K-Rail Day. August 18 would be observed as a black day to mark the anniversary of the land acquisition order issued by the government for the project..

The council will also organise a meeting at Madapally in Kottayam on September 1 to mark the completion of 500 days of the indefinite agitation against the project. This will be followed a campaign to secure one crore signatures against the project by November 1 and a massive rally before presenting a memorandum to the government in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

A meeting of the action council held here on Thursday observed that the fresh proposal submitted to the government was an eyewash designed to hoodwink the people of the State. Action council chairman M.P. Babu Raj and general convener S. Rajeevan said the new proposal to construct underground tunnels for the project across one third of the State was a quixotic suggestion fraught with environmental consequences.

They said any high-speed rail project other than one that would provide a linkage to the existing rail network in Kerala would be impractical. The meeting decided to send a delegation to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and apprise him about the need to cancel the preliminary approval for the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.