Action council seeks study for development of Calicut airport

Delegation to meet Minister for Civil Aviation next week

The Calicut Airport Development Joint Action Council has demanded that the Centre entrust an aviation consultancy to study and submit a report on the development of Calicut International Airport.

At a news confernece here on Monday, the members of the council representing various organisations said that they would meet Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia next week to discuss issues relating to the uncertainty over the shortening the length of the table-top runway to facilitate the expansion of the Runway End Safety Area and the resumption of operation of wide-bodied aircraft. The State government was also urged to speed up the process to acquire land for the development of the airport.

Malabar Chamber of Commerce president K.V. Haseeb Ahamed and vice president Nithyanand Kamath; Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rafi P. Devassy; Greater Malabar Initiative president Johar Tamton; Malabar Development Council president C.E. Chakkunny and the Business Club president Anwar Sadath were present at the press conference.