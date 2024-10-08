Action council axes trees in protest along National Highway in Idukki

The Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway at Valara near Neriamangalam in Idukki on Tuesday witnessed a rare protest by felling trees along the roadside that posed a threat to the public. According to organisers, the National Highway Protection Council, a people’s movement, staged a protest and road blockade on the NH demanding the removal of all such trees along the stretch. The outfit chairman P.M. Baby said the council members felled two trees here during the protest.

“The merchant association also called a strike in Devikulam taluk on Tuesday, demanding the removal of all trees posing a threat to life along the NH in Idukki. The trees pose a serious threat to tourists and commuters,” said Mr. Baby.

The action council leaders said that, in August, the High Court directed the Idukki District Collector to ensure that trees posing a threat to the public along the roadside between Neriamangalam Bridge and Irumpupalam be removed within a month. However, the forest officials submitted a fake report before the court stating they had already fallen threat-posing trees along the stretch. “The district soil conservation officer also submitted a report saying that further tree felling would result in a large-scale mudslides on the NH. The forest and soil conservation departments submitted reports against the interests of the public,” said Mr. Baby.

The General Convenor of the Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), Rasak Chooravelil, said in his report to the District Collector that the Munnar Divisional Forest Office confirmed that there were 259 such trees along the stretch. “However, after the High Court intervention, they felled below twenty trees and submitted a report before it. The Forest department officials in Idukki continue with their anti-people stance,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

Meanwhile, the Forest department has registered a case against the action council members over the illegal tree felling on forest land. “The case has been registered under Section 27 of the Kerala Forest Act. The Forest department has already felled trees posing a threat to the public along the stretch and removed the branches,” said a Forest official.

“The road widening works are ongoing on the stretch, and the massive felling of trees along the stretch would result in soil piping and landslips along the NH. The soil conservation wing report also warned that massive tree felling would cause mudslides,” said the official.

The tree felling issue came to light after a 63-year-old man was killed and three others, including a pregnant woman, were injured after a tree fell on a moving car and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus at Villanchira, near Neriamangalam, on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway on June 24.

