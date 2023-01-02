ADVERTISEMENT

Action committee to intensify stir against alleged apathy of authorities to Ghat Road

January 02, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A ‘Pradhishedha Jwala’ being staged by the Wayanad Ghat Road Bypass Action Committee at the Wayanad gate against the alleged apathy of authorities to the Ghat section of the road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Wayanad Ghat Road Bypass Action Committee is preparing to intensify protests, raising a slew of demands, including adopting steps to tackle traffic hold-ups in the Thamarassery Ghat section of the road on Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 and making the proposed Chipplithodu-Thalippuzha bypass a reality.

Speaking to the media after staging a ‘Pradhishedha Jwala’ at the Wayanad gate against the alleged apathy of the authorities to the Ghat section of the road, committee chairman V.K. Hussainkutty said Kozhikode and Wayanad district administrations had failed to adopt steps to tackle traffic snarls on the Ghat Road even on festival days. A long queue of vehicles was a usual scene on the road, especially on holidays, but the government and people’s representatives had adopted a similar stance, he said.

The authorities had failed to grant funds for the maintenance work of the Ghat Road for the past seven years, he said. The Forest department had handed over land to the national highway authorities to straighten hairpin bends five years ago, but they were yet to utilise the land for the purpose, he added.

The MLAs of the Thiruvambady and Kalapetta constituencies should jointly convene a meeting of Wayanad and Kozhikode district collectors to arrive at a pragmatic solution to the issue, said Mr. Hussainkutty. The movement of huge trucks should be restricted during rush hours and forest land should be utilised to straighten hairpin bends in a time-bound manner, he added.

Steps should be adopted to ensure quick repair of vehicles that break down on the Ghat Road to avoid traffic congestion. Round-the-clock service of police should be ensured on the road to take legal action against rash drivers and traffic violators. The proposed Chipplithodu-Thalippuzha bypass should be made a reality to address the issue, he said.

