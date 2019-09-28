Action committee to intensify agitation over night traffic ban

An all-party meeting convened by the National Highway 766 Transport Protection Action Committee here on Friday decided to intensify the ongoing agitation under the aegis of the committee, raising a slew of demands including lifting of the night traffic ban in the Bandipur portion of the Kozhikode-Kollegal NH 212 (new 766).

The meet decided to send a team of delegates of the committee along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who would leave for New Delhi on October 1 to discuss the issue with Union Ministers. The delegates would bring the seriousness of the issue to the attention of the Union Ministers. If it was needed, the agitation would be intensified under the aegis of the committee after visiting the Ministers.

It decided to postpone the Wayanad hartal called by the UDF district committee on October 5. It also decided to constitute a district-level steering committee incorporating members of all political parties, social and traders’ organisations in the district.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, presided over the function.

Hunger strike continues

Meanwhile, an indefinite hunger strike launched by a group of youths of various political outfits at Sulthan Bathery under the aegis of the organisation entered the third day on Friday.

Various organisations took out a march in Sulthan Bathery expressing solidarity with the agitation.

A collective of independent farmer organisations has decided to take out a long march to the Karnataka border from Sulthan Bathery on Monday, expressing solidarity with the agitators.