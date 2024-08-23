Action based on Hema committee report: CPI(M) puts the onus on Kerala High Court

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan put the onus firmly on the High Court when asked whether the government would prosecute offences listed in the K. Hema Committee report.

Mr. Govindan said the government would clarify its stance in the affidavit filed in the High Court. He said the sworn statement might propose legislation, including a tribunal, for adjudicating on workplace issues in the entertainment industry, including sexual abuse and gender discrimination.

He said a feudal mindset had crept into the movie industry. “It is the root cause of the evil, including toxic masculinity, sexism, sectarianism, misogyny and sexual exploitation,” Mr. Govindan said.

He added the government would not spare any wrongdoer. It was waiting for the Hight Court’s decision.

Mr Govindan put the onus on sitting on the report for almost five years on the Hema committee. He said the committee conducted its affairs secretly to inspire confidence in wronged women to testify. “The committee wanted to honour the trust of those who testified at significant personal and professional risk. It wrote to the government not to publish or act on the report. However, the committee allowed the government to act on its broad findings and recommendations donations,” he said.

Mr. Govindan conceded the police could technically register an FIR without a specific complaint. However, it would not stand legal scrutiny.

Moreover, the Hema committee was a panel. Its findings were non-binding, and the panel does not have the legal standing of an enquiry commission. Hence, the government was not obliged to table the report in the Assembly.

