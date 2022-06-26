Action against Vijay Babu as per court verdict: AMMA

Rape accused actor-producer attends general body meet of association

Rape accused actor-producer attends general body meet of association

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has said that any action against actor and film producer Vijay Babu will be taken in keeping with court verdict.

Vijay Babu is an accused in a rape case filed by an actor. He has also been accused of revealing the name of the survivor. He is now out on bail

The decision by the actors’ body was announced after its 28th general body meeting. Actors Mohanlal, Siddique, Shwetha Menon, Manianpilla Raju, Jayasoorya and Edavela Babu were among those who addressed a press conference after the AMMA general body meeting.

Vijay Babu had stepped down from the executive committee of AMMA, but he attended the general body meeting held here on Sunday.

"We will act in accordance with the court order," said AMMA spokesman Edavela Babu at the press conference.

Revival mode

The film industry representatives also said that the industry showed great revival after the pandemic and that Malayalam films had a global audience, which was encouraging new projects. As a whole, south Indian movies were generating great interest among film audience in the country, he added.