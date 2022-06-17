Action against two officials in Koolimad bridge collapse case

PWD to issue warning to ULCCS

PWD to issue warning to ULCCS

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has ordered action against two officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) in connection with the collapse of Koolimad bridge near Mavoor, across the river Chaliyar. Accordingly, action will be taken against the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer, based on a report submitted to the Minister by the vigilance wing of the department.

The vigilance report says that the Assistant Executive Engineer who was in charge of the project was absent at the spot when the bridge collapsed. He had not designated any one in his place. Though he claimed to have been at the spot, he had also given a statement that he did not witness the incident.

Besides, the department officials have been asked to issue a warning to Uralungal Labour Contractors Cooperative Society (ULCCS) that had undertaken the work. The society needs to ensure all safety measures for further projects, the report said. This is the first time the society, which has carried out hundreds of projects for the State government, is being issued a warning.