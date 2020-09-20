Kerala

Action against six persons in mix-up of bodies

The Palakkad District Hospital authorities have taken punitive action against six employees in connection with the mix-up of bodies at the hospital.

The body of a tribal woman from Attappady brought to the hospital for post-mortem was mistakenly given to the relatives of an elderly woman who died of COVID-19 on Friday. The COVID-19 victim’s relatives, unaware of the mix-up, cremated the body as per the protocol.

District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta, in her inquiry, found negligence on the part of the hospital staff. Subsequently, five temporary staffers were dismissed and one permanent employee was suspended on Saturday.

