Action against police officer for abusing complainant

27 November 2020 21:49 IST

Controversy erupted after a video clip of the event was circulated in social media

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to the Neyyar Dam police faced disciplinary action for allegedly abusing a complainant in the presence of his daughter on Thursday.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera transferred Grade ASI Gopakumar to Kerala Armed Police (KAP) 5th Battalion in Kuttikkanam, Idukki, with immediate effect, pending enquiry. The controversy sparked outrage after a video clip that the complainant, Sudevan of Pallivetta, had recorded on his mobile phone circulated on the social media.

With the State Police Chief flagging the incident as one “that has tarnished the image of the Police Department” in his order, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Thiruvananthapuram Range, Sanjaykumar Gurudin, was tasked with conducting an enquiry on the issue. Mr. Gurudin, who examined the controversy and has collected relevant statements, is expected to submit his findings on Saturday.

According to official sources, Sudevan had initially petitioned the Neyyar Dam police four days ago after his elder daughter had gone missing. However, the police subsequently traced her and discovered that she had eloped with a man. While the issue was soon settled in the presence of Sudevan, police officers in the station claimed that the complainant turned up again on Friday purportedly under the influence of alcohol and abused the personnel there. They accused Sudevan of instigating them on purpose with an intention to portray them in bad light.

However, Sudevan said he had gone to the police station in connection with his complaint, but was treated in an undignified manner. Despite being a teetotaller, he was accused of being a drunkard, he claimed.

Speaking to media persons, he added that no other officer, including the sub-inspector, attempted to dissuade the ASI from insulting him in front of his daughter. Other residents of his locality also raised similar allegations against the officer with a few even accusing him of having used casteist slurs against them.