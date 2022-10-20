Action against police inspector for attacking brothers at Walayar

The Hindu Bureau
October 20, 2022 20:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PALAKKAD The police inspector at the Walayar station has been transferred following complaints of roughing up two brothers while taking their mother to hospital on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector Ranjit Kumar has been transferred to Valayam in Kozhikode after Hridaya Swami and John Albert registered a complaint against him for beating them up.

Ranjit Kumar had stopped the siblings when they were taking their mother to hospital on Tuesday night. The police jeep reportedly hit their car leading to an argument between the police and the brothers.

In a complaint given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Hridaya Swami said that Ranjit Kumar had beaten him up, showered abuses on him, grabbed his mobile phone and deleted the data in it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The brothers took their mother to the hospital, where they were also treated for injuries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

However, the police said that Hridaya Swami was drunk and that he confronted the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app