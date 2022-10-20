Action against police inspector for attacking brothers at Walayar

PALAKKAD The police inspector at the Walayar station has been transferred following complaints of roughing up two brothers while taking their mother to hospital on Tuesday night.

Inspector Ranjit Kumar has been transferred to Valayam in Kozhikode after Hridaya Swami and John Albert registered a complaint against him for beating them up.

Ranjit Kumar had stopped the siblings when they were taking their mother to hospital on Tuesday night. The police jeep reportedly hit their car leading to an argument between the police and the brothers.

In a complaint given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Hridaya Swami said that Ranjit Kumar had beaten him up, showered abuses on him, grabbed his mobile phone and deleted the data in it.

The brothers took their mother to the hospital, where they were also treated for injuries.

However, the police said that Hridaya Swami was drunk and that he confronted the police.