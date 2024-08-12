GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action against officials who needlessly summon applicants to offices: LSG Minister

Published - August 12, 2024 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self Government (LSG) Department will ensure that services are delivered online for applications filed online, LSG Minister M. B. Rajesh said on Monday. Stern action will be taken against officials who summon applicants unnecessarily to the offices, the Minister said.

Although the LSG Department offers a majority of its services online, there is still a tendency among some officers to summon applicants to the offices. Such tendencies will be discouraged, he said.

“The department will also make sure that the applicant is given a checklist of the documents required. This will be ensured in the case of both online and offline applications. Such checklists will be updated in accordance with the revised Right to Service Act,” Mr. Rajesh said.

If at all the applicant is expected to produce other documents, the official concerned will have to make the request in writing. Verbal demands will not suffice, he said. As part of curbing corruption and guaranteeing prompt service delivery, 66 internal vigilance officers (IVO) will monitor the local bodies.

This task will be carried out in municipalities and grama panchayats by teams led by IVOs, and the Regional Performance Audit Officer in the corporations, district panchayats and block panchayats. “They can keep tabs on file movement using the Kerala Solutions for Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation (K-SMART) and Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS).

IVOs will file weekly reports to the Principal Director, LSG. The reports will be examined once every two week at the minister’s level,” Mr. Rajesh said. Local bodies will also be required to display boards indicating the delivery time-frame for each service, the maximum days a file can be kept in a section/seat and contact details of the appellate officers under the Right to Service Act.

