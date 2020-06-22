Action against lodge owner for denying room to expat

The Neeleswaram Municipality has initiated legal action against a lodge owner who allegedly denied room to an expatriate who had booked for a paid quarantine facility.

Local bodies are providing free institutional quarantine facilities. But those who are not interested in availing them can go for paid quarantine facilities arranged by local bodies. Incidentally, the youth who had booked such a facility was denied access to it on his arrival. While a police inquiry is on against the lodge owner, Municipal Chairman K.P. Jayarajan said the authorities were also looking into a complaint lodged against a municipal cleaning staff, who is under observation at the lodge, for allegedly asking the lodge owner to deny room to the youth.

The decision to initiate action against the lodge owner was taken at the Neeleswaram Municipal Council COVID-19 Vigilance Maintenance Committee meeting on Sunday.