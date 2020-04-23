Kerala

Action against letting elderly persons step out of homes

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has said legal action will be initiated against family members who permit elderly persons, above 65 years of age, to step out of homes.

Speaking after touring the district on Wednesday, Ms. Abdulla said it had come to the notice of the district administration that elderly persons were being sent out by some families to procure provisions, including those from ration shops.

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is posing a serious threat to humanity, elderly persons will only be endangering themselves by venturing out of homes, Ms. Abdulla said.

The Collector also inspected shops and hotels and fined owners of establishments that failed to follow lockdown norms.

