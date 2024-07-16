Action against Kozhikode-based leader part of corrective steps, says CPI(M)

Three days after expelling one of its area committee members in Kozhikode on the charge of “anti-party activities”, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] has claimed that the disciplinary action was part of the “corrective steps” being taken up by the party.

In a release on July 16, CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan also condemned a section of the media and political rivals, who, he said, were alleging that everything was wrong in the party by “spreading lies” and “misleading people”.

The explanation comes against the backdrop of the dismissal of K.V. Pramod, a Kozhikode Town area committee member of the party, on July 13. Thereafter, Mr. Pramod alleged that he had been a victim of a conspiracy and that a well-written script had been worked out against him.

He also tried to implicate a district committee member a local committee member in the development. The party leadership, however, has been maintaining that the disciplinary action had nothing to do with the allegations related to the payment of bribe for a post in the Kerala Public Service Commission.

Mr. Mohanan pointed out in the release that there had been a practice to portray people who faced action within the CPI(M) as “heroes”. He alleged that the media and some people who were removed from the party in recent times were trying to slander the CPI(M) and the Left Democratic Front government.

Mr. Mohanan claimed that a vicious campaign was also being unleashed against party central committee member Elamaram Kareem and Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas. The Minister was burnt in effigy too.

Even after the “lies created by the media” against the party and the government were exposed in recent days, and it was proved that the allegations raised were figments of someone’s imagination, some people were still sticking to their guns. The party would resist the propaganda, the release added.