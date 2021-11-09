Action against IG likely in Monson case

Crime Branch suspects accused used officer as cover for illegal activities

The State Government was reportedly contemplating disciplinary action against at least one ranking police officer for his controversial association with suspected confidence trickster and alleged fake antiquity dealer Monson Mavunkal.

A top official said the action was likely against the official under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

The Government also had the prerogative to suspend the official from active duty pending the outcome of the departmental proceedings.

Oppn. charge

Opposition political parties had weaponised the Monson episode against the government after photographs of the suspect with ranking officers surfaced in the media.

A few he had been invited to see his “antique collection” housed in a rented dwelling in Kochi. An investigator said Monson had used the photograph with officials to keep his creditors at bay and convince potential victims of his clout.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly last month that former State Police Chief Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham had ordered an Intelligence investigation into the veracity of Monson’s claims soon after they viewed his “collection”.

Special Branch report

The Special Branch later reported that Monson’s activities were suspect. The antiques he collected could be recently handcrafted cheap knock-offs. Mr. Behera had forwarded the findings to the Enforcement Directorate.

The Crime Branch had recorded Mr. Behera’s and Mr. Abraham’s statement as part of the probe. The agency also interviewed an IG, who Monson repeatedly name dropped to impress others.

The Crime Branch suspected that Monson had used the officer as a cover for his illegal activities. The agency has not arraigned the IG as an accused. But, in a purported interim report to the Government, the agency felt that the ranking officer should have exercised caution.

Others under scanner

The Crime Branch was also investigating a few Kochi-based journalists who had associated with Monson. The agency was also looking into the role of a retired officer.

Snippets of Monson’s conversation with the IG had also embarrassed the Government and law enforcement. An official said that the Chief Minister’s Office was likely to take a call in the matter soon.