Action against encroachers at Chinnakanal

The Revenue Department has ordered action, including criminal cases, against encroachments at Chinnakanal village based on a report submitted by a committee constituted for inquiring into the government land encroachment by Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd there.

The committee has found large scale encroachment of revenue land at Chinnakanal village and transfer of it by forging documents with the help of a few Revenue Department officials. The order issued by Venu V., Principal Secretary (Revenue), a copy of it is with The Hindu, directed the Land Revenue Commissioner to take disciplinary action against the officials mentioned in the inquiry report.

The title deed under Land Assignment (LA) -203/78 which was found forged by the committee should be cancelled in addition to the title deed issued from the Rajakumary Land Assignment Office which were found duplicated, irregular and faulty. (They are LA-116/93,117/93,114/93 and 113/93).

The order entrusted the District Collector to take suitable action with the Inspector General (Registration) to cancel the title deeds of LA-237/2009, 236/2009, 238/2009, 579/2007,157/2008 and 117/1995 which the inquiry committee found were issued by furnishing wrong details with the aim of encroaching upon the government land.

The order also entrusted the Udumbanchola tahsildar to take legal action against Jimmy Sakkaria, authorities of Apotheosis Infrastructure Private Ltd. and Institute of Brothers of St. Gabriel, who had forged land documents to transact the land, under the Kerala Land Protection rules 1957.

It recommended criminal cases against Mariyadas of Periyakanal estate, Micheal Kallavayalil and Mount Fort School authorities for encroaching upon the government land. The land encroached upon, including in resurvey 38 and 40 in Block 6, should be retained, it said.

The excess land held illegally should be attached. It also recommended disciplinary action against P.M. Jacob, former tahsildsar, Udumbanchola; P. Unnikrishnan Nair, former deputy tahsildar; and S. Rajeev, former junior superintendent, Munnar Task Force.

The order recommended action against seven retired employees of the Revenue Department for conniving to forge the documents. The resurvey at Chinnakanal village should be completed immediately using modern devises as per the fair land register prepared in 1973-74.

All title deeds issued at Chinnakanal village as per the Land Assignment rules 1964 and 1993 should be verified within six months, the order said adding that steps should be taken against resorts and other commercial buildings functioning in the encroached land.