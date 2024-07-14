Action against drug manufacturer for false labelling of sensitive drugs

The State Drugs Control department has moved against a drug manufacturer for selling a Schedule X drug under the Schedule H label. The falsely labelled drug was found during an inspection conducted by Kozhikode Regional Drug Inspector V.A. Vanaja and team at Tirur.

Drugs Control officials seized Ketamin injection with the brand Ketflix, which has been widely used for anasthesia. The drug, manufactured by Vital Healthcare Private Limited and marketed by Hetero Healthcare Limited, was seized from two medical stores at Tirur.

Two cases were registered in connection with the seizure. Officials said the drug samples were collected for quality examination, and their sale was stopped.

Schedule X drugs cannot be purchased over the counter without a medical practitioner’s prescription, and the retailer has to preserve the prescription for two years. Officials said Ketamin was a restricted drug because of potential of misuse.

According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the wholesale distributors of drugs like Ketamin require Form 20 G licence to store Schedule X drugs. It was found that Ketflix was sold under Schedule H label by wholesale distributors without the required licence.

As per the law, Schedule X injection drugs are allowed in 5 ml packing. But the manufacturers were found to be making Ketflix in 10 ml packing.

District Drugs Inspector M.C. Nishit, drug inspectors T.M. Anas, R. Arun Kumar, V.K. Shinu, C.V. Noufal, U. Shanti Krishna, K. Neetu, V.M. Hafsath, and Younus Kodiyath were in the team.

