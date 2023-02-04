ADVERTISEMENT

Action against criminals within police force: DGP

February 04, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

State Police Chief Anil Kant has said criminal-minded persons will not be tolerated in the State police force. Stern action will be initiated against criminals within the police force as part of cleansing the force.

Mr. Kant was talking to the media on Saturday after addressing a joint meeting of police officers from the rank of station house officers and above. He said many complaints were registered in the district in connection with the multi-crore investment fraud of Praveen Rana. “All those complaints would be handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigations,” he said.

Mr. Kant said that Inspectors (circle inspectors) were being burdened with heavy work. Even while reducing their work burden, vacant posts of Inspectors would also be filled, he said.

The State Police Chief was given a guard of honour by the Student Police Cadets (SPC) here. He also attended a function in which those who represented Kerala in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi were felicitated. Tribal artist Nanjiyamma was among those who were honoured.

