Action against CPI(M) leaders for misappropriation of funds

The CPI(M) has initiated action against its leaders for misappropriating crowdfunding money in Payyannur.

Accordingly, Payyanur MLA T.I. Madhusoodanan has been demoted from Kannur district secretariat to district committee. Interestingly, area secretary V. Kunhikrishnan, who had lodged the complaint, was also removed. Instead, State committee member T.V. Rajesh has been given charge of the area committee.

Action has also been taken against Payyannur area committee members K.K. Gangadharan and T. Viswanathan. Action against Mr. Madhusoodanan was taken for not being careful in handling funds as a candidate and a senior member of the party.

It was alleged that around ₹80 lakh was misappropriated for the construction of the Payyanur area committee office. The funds included money collected to help the family of late C.V. Dhanraj.