Action against cops: 24 officers transferred

January 22, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Police on Saturday issued orders to transfer 24 officers as part of an ongoing crackdown on those who have been involved in criminal cases.

Postings have been made to the Pettah and Mangalapuram police stations in the district as part of the reshuffle of Station House Officers (SHO). The inspectors of these stations were among those who had been suspended for alleged nexus with criminal elements a few days ago.

However, the decision to post Suresh V. Nair, who was among those suspended, to the Control Room at Tanur in Malappuram has raised eyebrows.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the CPI(M) and the police of shielding drug trafficking and criminal gangs in the State.

