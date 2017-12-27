Act now to restore ecosystem: expert

Eminent ecologist and environmentalist S. Sathish Chandran has said that the vanishing ecosystem in Wayanad can be restored if the authorities adopted necessary actions right now.

Handling a session on ‘Changing nature and culture of Wayanad’ here on Wednesday, Dr. Sathish Chandran said that Wayanad had one of the most fragile ecosystems of the Western Ghats and any further deterioration to the forest in the region would lead to acute shortage of drinking water.

However, the ecosystem could be restored as it was not completely destructed like the ecosystem in Idukki district, Dr. Satish Chandran, who is one of the first scientists to conduct a comprehensive study on Western Ghats in the late 1980s, said.

The construction of reservoirs at Kakkayam and Banasura Sagar adversely affected the microclimate and the rain pattern of the district, a district known for heavy monsoon showers a few decades ago, he said.

The reservoirs had been built on the western gap of the landscape—a major gap through which monsoon clouds entered the region—after destroying the green canopy there. The hot upward current produced by the huge waterbodies in the night pushed the rain clouds further up leading to a sharp decline in rainfall in the region, he said.

Construction of an eco windbreaker, with locally available plants, in the 23 km stretch in Mullankolly and Pulpally grama panchayats on the Kerala-Karnataka border, would help arrest the desertification processes that had already started in the region, Dr. Sathish Chandran said, adding that the services of students, Kudumbasree members, and MGNREGS workers could be utilised for the purpose, he said. Conservation and protection of southern mountains ranges, including the camel’s hump mountains, Kurichyarmala, and Banasura mountains, was the key to maintaining Wayanad’s weather, he said.

The programme was held in connection with a four-day painting exhibition by artist Santhosh Kumar Kalpetta, being organised jointly by Social Forestry, Wayanad, and the Rotary Club of Wayanad.

Writer Kalpetta Narayanan inaugurated the exhibition. Shajna Karim, Division Forest Officer , Social Forestry Division, presided.