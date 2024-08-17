Acsia to set up facility in Technopark

Acsia Technologies, a company specialising in automotive software, is preparing to open their new global headquarters and research and development centre at the Technopark campus here. Industries Minister P.Rajeeve is scheduled to inaugurate the facility on August 22. The new 1,000-seater facility will work on e-mobility, software-defined vehicles, and connected cars and develop solutions that enrich, engage, and secure driver and passenger experiences, a pressnote issued by the company said. . Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO, Acsia, said the company hoped to tap Kerala’s highly skilled engineering talent pool. In connection with the inauguration, Acsia will host a Youth Connect programme at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.