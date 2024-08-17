GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Acsia to set up facility in Technopark

Published - August 17, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Acsia Technologies, a company specialising in automotive software, is preparing to open their new global headquarters and research and development centre at the Technopark campus here. Industries Minister P.Rajeeve is scheduled to inaugurate the facility on August 22. The new 1,000-seater facility will work on e-mobility, software-defined vehicles, and connected cars and develop solutions that enrich, engage, and secure driver and passenger experiences, a pressnote issued by the company said. . Jijimon Chandran, Founder and CEO, Acsia, said the company hoped to tap Kerala’s highly skilled engineering talent pool. In connection with the inauguration, Acsia will host a Youth Connect programme at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET).

