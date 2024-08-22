GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Acsia Technologies opens global headquarters, R&D centre at Technopark

Minister says government was focussed on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive technology hub

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launching Lila, a generative AI-based developer assistant, at the inauguration of the R&D centre of Acsia Technologies in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Acsia Technologies, a company specialising in automotive software, opened its new global headquarters and research and development (R&D) centre on the Technopark campus here on Thursday with a formal inauguration by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Mr. Rajeeve said the government was focussed on making Thiruvananthapuram a global automotive technology hub. He noted that Kerala had achieved the required level of digital literacy and stressed the need for young professionals to undergo skill training to fully leverage emerging opportunities. He added that the global automotive conclave, scheduled for November in Thiruvananthapuram, would be a milestone in advancing these efforts.

Software solutions

The Minister also launched Acsia Copilot, named Lila, a generative AI-based developer assistant for automotive software. “Our mission is to simplify the complexities of automotive technology by creating software solutions for digital cockpits and displays, e-mobility, and telematics that set new standards in quality and security, ultimately transforming driver and passenger experiences,” said Jijimon Chandran, founder and CEO of Acsia.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function.

Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish; Strategic Advisor, Acsia, Stefan Juraschek; and Christina Hein and German Ferreira from the BMW Group; Technopark Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Nair; and Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika were among those present.

