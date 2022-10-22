Across the aisle imputations of prurient behaviour rocks Kerala politics

Slew of sex scandals involving those who wield political power is shaping to be the next skirmish line between opposing fronts

G Anand Thiruvananthapuram
October 22, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The arc of Kerala's current political narrative appeared overwritten by across-the-aisle accusations of abuse of power, both sexual and ethical.

The latest development in the vicious cycle of tit-for-tat imputations of prurient behaviour is the singling out of three top  Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders for sexual misconduct by a woman suspected in the UAE gold smuggling case.

The alleged transgressions occurred during the previous administration but came to the fore on Saturday in a television interview with the alleged victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the complainant was the executive secretary to the UAE Consul General with considerable influence in the corridors of power. Her accusations have triggered a political storm in the State and put the government on the back foot.

The slew of sex scandals involving those who wield political power is shaping to be the next skirmish line between opposing fronts. Last week, the police indicted an Opposition legislator for rape, causing both fronts to trade charges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing a galaxy of Opposition politicians on rape charges filed by a woman accused in the 2013 solar investment fraud scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have warned the administration to brace itself for a season of street agitations if the police ignore the “victim’s” averments.

As a precursor of the impending protests, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, and BJP State president K. Surendran have slammed alleged police inaction in the latest case.

Mr. Muraleedharan warned the people would thwart any cover-up attempt to aid the CPI(M) leaders.

Mr. Satheesan accused the police of employing double standards. They had turned a blind eye towards complaints of sexual misbehaviour and corruption by CPI(M) leaders but overzealously pursued trumped-up charges against Opposition politicians, he said.

The sex scandals swirling around powerful politicians resonated strongly on social media and the television commentariat, with opinionmakers and influencers condemning misogyny, championing the feminist cause and calling for higher probity in public life. The development also spawned anti-government trolls and memes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app