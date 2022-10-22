Across the aisle imputations of prurient behaviour rocks Kerala politics

ADVERTISEMENT

The arc of Kerala's current political narrative appeared overwritten by across-the-aisle accusations of abuse of power, both sexual and ethical.

The latest development in the vicious cycle of tit-for-tat imputations of prurient behaviour is the singling out of three top Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders for sexual misconduct by a woman suspected in the UAE gold smuggling case.

The alleged transgressions occurred during the previous administration but came to the fore on Saturday in a television interview with the alleged victim.

At the time, the complainant was the executive secretary to the UAE Consul General with considerable influence in the corridors of power. Her accusations have triggered a political storm in the State and put the government on the back foot.

The slew of sex scandals involving those who wield political power is shaping to be the next skirmish line between opposing fronts. Last week, the police indicted an Opposition legislator for rape, causing both fronts to trade charges.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing a galaxy of Opposition politicians on rape charges filed by a woman accused in the 2013 solar investment fraud scam.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have warned the administration to brace itself for a season of street agitations if the police ignore the “victim’s” averments.

As a precursor of the impending protests, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, and BJP State president K. Surendran have slammed alleged police inaction in the latest case.

Mr. Muraleedharan warned the people would thwart any cover-up attempt to aid the CPI(M) leaders.

Mr. Satheesan accused the police of employing double standards. They had turned a blind eye towards complaints of sexual misbehaviour and corruption by CPI(M) leaders but overzealously pursued trumped-up charges against Opposition politicians, he said.

The sex scandals swirling around powerful politicians resonated strongly on social media and the television commentariat, with opinionmakers and influencers condemning misogyny, championing the feminist cause and calling for higher probity in public life. The development also spawned anti-government trolls and memes.