Acknowledge talents of each girl child: Veena George

January 24, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister inaugurates State-level National Girl Child Day celebrations at Cotton Hill school

The Hindu Bureau

The achievements and talents of each girl child should be recognised and acknowledged, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the State-level National Girl Child Day celebrations at the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, here on Tuesday.

The Minister said children had many talents, and these should be identified and promoted. Parents should spend time talking to children every day and listen to what they had to say. They should remember this on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

Girls and boys should have equal opportunities inside the house, outside, and in public places, she said.

The Minister interacted with children and listened to what they had to say and cleared their doubts. She spoke to them about gender equality, protection of rights, and the social evil of dowry.

The Minister inaugurated a POSH Act compliance portal, released a video on gender awareness and an information board on department-level services on women’s safety, announced the Unarvu project that brings about convergence in the functioning of centres that provide protection and legal and medical aid to women and children who face domestic violence, and shelter homes.

She also announced the POCSO survivors’ primary assessment project and studies on issues such as post-partum depression, declining sex ratio among children, early marriage, and situational analysis of women in Kerala.

Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation chairperson K.C. Rosakutty presided over the function. Women and Child Development director Priyanka G., ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar, and school Principal V. Greeshma were among present.

