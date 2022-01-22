Acid attack victim dies

A young woman, who had been undergoing treatment after her husband splashed acid on her, succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police identified the deceased as Nijitha, 32, of Iritty in Kannur district.

It was on January 15 that Nijtha’s husband Sanalkumar had splashed acid on her and their daughter Alakananda in their rented house at Arattupara near Ambalavayal in the district.

Alakananda is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The body of Sanalkumar was found on a railway track at Thalassery in Kannur district a few days ago.