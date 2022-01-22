Kerala

Acid attack victim dies

A young woman, who had been undergoing treatment after her husband splashed acid on her, succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

The police identified the deceased as Nijitha, 32, of Iritty in Kannur district.

It was on January 15 that Nijtha’s husband Sanalkumar had splashed acid on her and their daughter Alakananda in their rented house at Arattupara near Ambalavayal in the district.

Alakananda is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The body of Sanalkumar was found on a railway track at Thalassery in Kannur district a few days ago.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 10:38:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/acid-attack-victim-dies/article38310519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY