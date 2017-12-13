Achuthanandan’s call to counter fascist aggression

Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V.S. Achuthanandan on Wednesday said the violent intolerance unleashed on the country by the Narendra Modi-led Central government had imperilled its secular foundation.

Inaugurating a meeting of Mayors and panchayat presidents in protest against fascist aggression against local governments, Mr. Achuthanandan said the RSS-BJP combine aspired to amend the Constitution to mould multi-ethnic and diverse India into a xenophobic Hindu nation. They could realise their goal only through total political control of the country, from local bodies upwards to State legislatures and both houses of Parliament.

The RSS’s agenda, he said, was to polarise India into Muslim and Hindu communities in order to harvest the majority’s votes. Consequently, there had been an alarming rise in mob attacks against minorities on the pretext of eating beef or slaughtering cows.

RSS lackeys had gunned down with impunity opinion leaders critical of the organisation’s world view. Their victims included writers, journalists and intellectuals.

Now they had turned against municipal functionaries to terrorise them from delivering public service.

Chilling examples

The outrageous attacks on Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V.K. Prasanth and Alappuzha district panchayat president were chilling examples of fascist aggression. They had ominous implications for the country’s democracy.

Mr. Modi was unabashedly playing to the Hindu national base of the RSS by exacerbating religious divides and demonising minorities.

The Centre had tinkered with electronic voting machines to sway the mandate in their favour in UP. The same might happen in Gujarat elections. BJP president Amit Shah was a past master at whipping up religious hatred and fomenting communal trouble to consolidate Hindu votes.

He said the BJP’s political narrative was all about religious hate and not poverty alleviation or social development. Only left secular forces could counter the BJP’s portrayal of politics. The disservice fascist forces was doing to the masses should be exposed and their aggression countered, he said.