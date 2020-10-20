Achuthanandan turns 97

Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission and veteran Communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan turned 97 on Tuesday.

Mr. Achuthanandan is convalescing at his official residence here after doctors treated him for a minor cerebral haemorrhage in 2019. He has shunned public programmes and avoided visitors since. His 97th birthday was a quiet affair compared to past years. He spent it with his family and close aides.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan conveyed his greetings to Mr Achuthanandan via Twitter. CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran also gave his best wishes and described his association with Mr. Achuthanandan in warm terms.

Mr. Achuthanandan was born in a family of agricultural workers in Alappuzha on October 21, 1923. He had participated in the Punnapra-Vayalar uprising against the colonial government. Mr Achuthanandan is one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India(Marxist).