Achutha Menon led the reform efforts in Kerala, says Binoy Viswam 

Published - August 16, 2024 09:07 pm IST - Thrissur

At a remembrance meet, CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam says how crucial it is to understand the former Chief Minister’s contribution

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and CPI State secretary Binoy Viswom at the C. Achutha Menon remembrance meeting organised by the CPI district committee in Thrissur on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has played a significant role in shaping modern Kerala with former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon leading the reform efforts, party State secretary Binoy Viswam has said.

He was inaugurating the C. Achutha Menon remembrance meeting organised by the CPI Thrissur district council here on Friday. “Achutha Menon represents more than just a name. He symbolises a call to face challenges with vigilance and determination. His legacy transcends time, as his revolutionary vision played a crucial role in dismantling feudalism in the State. Many major public institutions in the State took shape due to his foresight,” he said.

Mr. Viswam said that those who attempted to assess Achutha Menon solely on the basis of contemporary standards may fail to grasp his true greatness. “It is important to make an effort to understand his contributions. The left front embodies a commitment to ethics. At a time when apolitical stances are gaining prominence among the youth, the roots of politics, which is the basis of democracy, should not be left to decay. The CPI respects all those who contributed towards establishing democratic principles,” Mr. Viswam said.

He added that those who equated Achutha Menon with the Emergency were afflicted with a divisive mindset. “No lie can obscure Achutha Menon, the shining sun of the Communist movement,” he added.

CPI district secretary K.K. Valsaraj presided. Revenue Minister K. Rajan distributed the C. Achutha Menon Endowments Awards. The Revenue Minister stated that the LDF government was committed to resolving all tribunal cases related to feudalism in the State before 2026. The Minister also distributed prizes to the winners of the intercollegiate quiz organised by the C. Achutha Menon Foundation.

